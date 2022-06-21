A man who was arrested for threatening to shoot his girlfriend later murdered her before killing himself

The 47-year-old man, who had been charged with intimidation, was released on bail just hours before the crime

Police urge couples with domestic problems to seek professional help instead of resorting to violence

LIMPOPO - A 47-year-old man arrested for threatening to kill his girlfriend later shot her dead and committed suicide just hours after being released on bail.

The victim, 40-year-old Mmapula Maria Letsoalo, had opened a case of intimidation against Matome Shadrack Matlakala.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the pair allegedly got into a “heated argument” when Matlakala threatened to shoot Letsoalo. He was arrested and later released on bail, according to News24.

Mojapelo said the suspect went to the victim’s house in Ga-Kgole Village, shot her dead and drove off. Matlakala was later found dead with a gunshot wound at his home and the firearm next to his body. A case of murder is being investigated with an inquest.

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said couples with domestic problems should seek professional help instead of resorting to violence, TimesLIVE reported.

SA outraged over killing

Social media users believe that the legal system has failed the victim and called for the concept of bail to be scrapped:

Makhosandile Mbulawa said:

“That bail money is more important to the justice system than a person’s life. It’s clear we are on our own, the justice system exists on paper to collect bail money.”

Muzi Maseko wrote:

“Our legal system failed the woman.”

Reg Crewe commented:

“When will they clamp down on easy bail and ridiculous parole? They do not care about victims, just don’t inconvenience the criminal.”

Ramokone Boloko posted:

“Justice Department has failed the woman. Why they didn’t take his gun until his case finished?”

Kabelo Mpitimpiti stated:

“This thing of bail must be scrapped, seriously.”

Jason King added:

“Why was his firearm not taken away when he was arrested? Arresting officers must be dealt with for this miscarriage of justice.”

