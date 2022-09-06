A Limpopo farmer and his wife were victims of a horrific farm attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 5 September

The farmer was killed, and his wife was burnt when the suspects entered the farmhouse in an apparent robbery

Police pursued the alleged attacker, and a shootout ensued in which one suspect was fatally shot

THABAZIMNI - A Limpopo farmer has been killed and his wife grievously injured after their farm was allegedly robbed on Tuesday Morning, 6 September.

The Limpopo police were involved in a shootout after a farmer and his wife were attacked on their Dwaalboom farm. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

Police pursued the suspects after they were spotted in a vehicle stolen from the farm. A shootout ensued in which one suspect was killed and the other wounded.

Jacaranda FM reports that the 68-year-old farmer and his partner were attacked by assailants who were allegedly employees at their Dwaalboom farm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspected atters entered the farmhouse at 2 am, murdered the husband and burnt the wife with an unidentified object.

The suspects ransacked the house and stole two TVs, firearms, cellphones, and other items.

The suspects ransacked the house and stole two TVs, firearms, cellphones, and other items.

They allegedly fled the scene in the farmer's car, which police subsequently traced near Bela Bela, TimesLIVE reported.

When the police engaged the suspects, they allegedly began shooting at the police, who returned fire.

Mojapelo said:

“One of the suspects was fatally shot and the second one was injured and arrested.”

The police recovered all the stolen property, including a toy gun.

The police plan to investigate whether other suspects were involved in the attack.

South Africa reacts to the Dwaalboom farm attack

South Africans took to social media to lament the country's high crime levels.

Here are some comments.

@abundance43 commented:

" yhooo hayi F this country and crime."

Elizabeth Maditlhare said:

"REST IN PEACE IT'S SO PAINFUL"

Senganga Manganga commented:

"It's very sad [that they] killed the poor farmer I'm glad that the [men] in uniform‍ managed to deal with them quickly."

Mandla Mn Cube added:

"Criminals deserve every bad thing and pain they inflict on the innocent."

Nomzamo tavern shooting: police release suspects’ identities, killers traced to Lesotho

Briefly News previously reported that police in Gauteng have released the names and photos of five men believed to be responsible for the murder of 16 people at a tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East, on Sunday, 10 July.

The group who allegedly stormed the tavern and opened fire on patrons also left seven others wounded. Gauteng detectives have issued warrants of arrest for the suspects.

Police Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the suspects are identified as Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

Source: Briefly News