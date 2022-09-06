Police have released the names and photos of the men believed to be responsible for the Nomzamo tavern shooting

Gauteng detectives have issued warrants of arrest for the suspects, despite claims that they are in Lesotho

The suspects are facing 16 charges of murder and seven of attempted murder and police are appealing for information

SOWETO - Police in Gauteng have released the names and photos of five men believed to be responsible for the murder of 16 people at a tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East, on Sunday, 10 July.

Police are searching for five men believed to have been the shooters in the Nomzamo tavern massacre. Image: SAPS

The group who allegedly stormed the tavern and opened fire on patrons also left seven others wounded. Gauteng detectives have issued warrants of arrest for the suspects.

Police Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the suspects are identified as Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

According to TimesLIVE, the detectives traced the suspects to Lesotho. The shooting was allegedly linked to a feud between two rival Lesotho gangs.

The suspects are facing 16 charges of murder and seven of attempted murder. More than 137 cartridges were found at the crime scene at the time of the massacre. IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the use of an AK47 during the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Col Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270 or Sgt Ndlovu on 065 962 4329. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps application or the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111.

South Africans react to the suspects:

@BrownTanker said:

“Lesotho authorities wanted SA to hand their nationals so that they can deal with them. Now they are back in the country. Let’s see whether they are going to act.”

@nkabindenm wrote:

“They can run but they’ll never hide from the hand of the law.”

@LEBEPEPUTCO added:

“He is now in Lesotho and not traceable. You know what, we have allowed politicians to lead us. And politicians have no solution for this country.”

David Makhura provides feedback on Nomzamo shooting, authorities traced suspects to SADC Nation

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Premier of Gauteng David Makhura announced that authorities have located the suspects in the Nomzamo tavern shooting.

The alleged killers are said to be in a member state of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Though the Gauteng Premier remained tight-lipped about the exact country the suspects were traced to, Makhura said that SAPS were working with the authorities in the undisclosed country to bring the Nomzamo tavern killers back to SA to face justice.

