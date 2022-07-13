Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said that police gathered information that will assist with arrests

The provincial government, along with taxi associations, will be assisting the families to transport the bodies to other provinces

Police Minister Bheki Cele also revealed that the car used to commit the crime may have been traced to KwaZulu-Natal

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

SOWETO - Police allegedly have video footage of the five shooters who claimed the lives of 16 people at a Soweto tavern on Sunday, 10 July. Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the area for a prayer meeting with those who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says police will ensure the gunmen responsible for the tavern tragedy are arrested. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mazibuko said that a police team had gathered a lot of information that will assist with making arrests. She told EWN that police are working around the clock to ensure those responsible for the crime are brought to book.

Mazibuko said that some of the victims’ bodies must be transported to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The provincial government, along with taxi associations, will be assisting the families.

According to TimesLIVE, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that the car used to commit the crime may have been traced to KwaZulu-Natal. However, he added that investigations around mass murders are sensitive. The motive for the tavern shooting is still unclear at this stage.

South Africans are reeling from the horrific tavern shooting:

@VonBoulevardier said:

“So many shootings at taverns in a short space of time. What’s going vele?”

@SibahleMo wrote:

“So Gauteng SAPS has not made any breakthroughs in the Nomzamo Tavern Shooting? Not even one suspect was apprehended?”

@Sekungenzeka commented:

“Why don’t they release this Soweto tavern shooting video, million eyes are better than one, someone might identify the shooters.”

@RotVanRotterdam added:

“What’s going on here? Why one tavern shooting after another all of a sudden?”

Soweto tavern shooting believed to be caused by gangsterism that plagues township businesses

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported gangsterism and criminality are believed to be the reason for the deadly tavern shooting that claimed the lives of 15 people in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East on Sunday, 10 July.

Several other brutal tavern shootings took place at the weekend, leaving many injured or killed. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Violence Prevention Expert Gareth Newham believes that extortion could be a plausible motive behind the shooting.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News