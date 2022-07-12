A crime expert believes that gangsterism and criminality are the reasons behind the horrific tavern shooting

He said that extortion groups prey on small businesses, taverns and spaza shops and demand money for protection

The Township Entrepreneurs Alliance said that the killings would devastate businesses that cannot afford security

SOWETO - Gangsterism and criminality are believed to be the reason for the deadly tavern shooting that claimed the lives of 15 people in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East on Sunday, 10 July.

Several other brutal tavern shootings took place at the weekend, leaving many injured or killed. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Violence Prevention Expert Gareth Newham believes that extortion could be a plausible motive behind the shooting.

He said across the province different kinds of extortion have been happening. Newham said extortion groups preying on small businesses, taverns and spaza shops. He said they are organised groups that demand money for protection from township shops.

A shooting in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni that left two people dead and another in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, where four people were killed and eight wounded, is under investigation.

The Township Entrepreneurs Alliance believes that the massacres will cause major reputational damage. The organisation’s founder Bulelani Balabala told SABC News that crime had been the biggest challenge for township entrepreneurs. He said the incidents would devastate small businesses that cannot afford to have security guards.

South Africans react to the tavern killings:

Melanie Ivy O’Brien commented:

“I thought protection racket. If so, the owner must have an idea of who is behind it.”

Sbuderr Mckenzo Lelaka wrote:

“Well, I think terrorism has arrived in a country and no one wants to talk about it.”

Nqoe Mykey Oliphant posted:

“Even the Minister of Police is violent hence everyone is doing their thing.”

George Van Der Walt added:

“Well, we have a gangster organisation in government. We shouldn’t be surprised because gangsters operate in other spheres as well.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele says 5 people wanted for shooting in Soweto, Amabherethe deployed

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the crime scene where 15 people were shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning, 10 July.

The minister made his way to a tavern at the informal settlement of Nomzamo in Orlando East, Soweto and addressed community members about what actually happened on that fateful night.

