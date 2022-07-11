Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a community visit to the residents of Nomzamo in Orlando East

The community has been left shattered following the deaths of 15 people at a tavern after assailants fired 137 rounds

South Africans are not happy with Cele and feel that he is out of touch with crimes happening in Mzansi

SOWETO - Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the crime scene where 15 people were shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning, 10 July.

Minister of Police has deployed police tactical response team Amabherethe to assist in the hunt for the five assailants who killed 15 people. Images: Emmanuel Corset & Darren Stweart

Source: Getty Images

The minister made his way to a tavern at the informal settlement of Nomzamo in Orlando East, Soweto and addressed community members about what actually happened on that fateful night.

The minister says 11 police detectives have been deployed to the township to investigate the brutal murders and the police tactical response team, Amabherethe will also be deployed to assist the police in their investigation, according to eNCA.

Cele stated that police found 137 spent bullets were found at the tavern crime scene. He maintained that because the killers used so many rounds, they would have had to reload in the middle of the killing, reports TimesLIVE.

He also said that the police are looking for five assailants instead of two as previously reported.

“These people came to kill and destroy. We don’t know their motive but I guarantee we will find them,"said Cele.

South Africans reflect on shooting at taverns

South Africans are frustrated with Cele over the killings taking place in township taverns. Many people feel that the minister is not doing enough and all visits these embattled areas for a photo opportunity.

Here are some comments below:

@SunflowerSrina said:

"South Africa’s Socialite, Bheki Cele will make an appearance at Nomzamo Tavern, Soweto this afternoon, pose for pics & express his sorrow. Good luck if the criminals are arrested. Tomorrow 20 more will die & we will tweet about them too. Living with crime, brought to you by Cele."

@MissDitsela said:

"I find it ignorant that Bheki Cele used the word "amashangane" while addressing the Nomzamo community. Most Tsonga people regard that as derogatory. As a minister, he should know better but I expect nothing less from him. #sowetotarven"

@mlodi_lodder said:

"When Julius said we have non-thinkers in government he was right, so we are going to blame taverns for a crime pandemic? SAns get murdered everywhere including in their homes but a whole MEC thinks alcohol is the problem."

@TandileSN said:

"If Bheki Cele has a million haters, then I am 1 of them. If he has only one hater then that is me. If Bheki Cele has no haters, then that means I am no longer on earth. If the world loves him then I am against the world."

