The African National Congress held a press conference on Sunday in reaction to killings at taverns over the weekend

At least 15 people were killed at a tavern in Soweto, while more people were shot dead at taverns in Katlehong and Pietermartizburg

Some South Africans feel that the ANC does not understand that the killings at taverns are a crime issue

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress held a media briefing on Sunday, 10 July following the multiple shootings at various taverns across the country.

Pule Mabe, the ANC spokesperson, told the media that the protection of taverns does not fall under the jurisdiction of the national security cluster, adding that responsibility is on the owners of the taverns.

“The national security cluster of South Africa is not to safeguard taverns because the security cluster of the country is not responsible for these establishments that sell alcohol in villages and townships," said Mabe.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, 15 people were killed when assailants opened fire at a tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, according to TimesLIVE. Similar shootings also occurred in Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg where at least four people were shot dead.

Mabe reflected on the devastating killings and added that South Africans not only have to deal with other crimes such as gender-based violence and other violent crimes, but the police will also have to establish a unit that tackles shootings at taverns.

Mabe added that perhaps taverns need further regulation and owners should be given certain criteria when it comes to security at their establishment before they can be granted a licence to operate.

South Africans react to the ANC's take on tavern security

South Africans have shared their thought on the ANC's take on what happened at taverns over the weekend.

Some people feel that the party doesn't understand what the real issue is, while others agree that tavern owners should be responsible for the safety and their establishments.

Here are some comments:

@Wisdom273 said:

"It is not guarding taverns but curbing crime domkop? @MYANC please talk to your spokesperson to behave please!!!"

@vkmnisi said:

"But during lockdown they were guarding taverns day and night, because they knew if they find owners trading there will get bribes, so now they don't care because they can't benefit."

@KhotsoLucio said"

"We don't need ANC to guard taverns but given the trend of these assassinations and maiming of taverns, dwellers are consistent with causing uncertainty in our communities therefore its intelligence structure can assume responsibility to trace the cause & probably Operandi. Uvile Mabe!"

Soweto tavern massacre leaves 14 dead and 9 in critical condition, police still investigating

Briefly News previously reported that police have confirmed that 14 people were shot dead in a Soweto tavern on Saturday night. A further nine are believed to be in critical condition.

Orlando police station commander Brigadier Nonhlanhla Kubeka has said that officers on the scene are in the process of investigating the mass shooting and more information will be released soon.

eNCA reported that an eyewitness has come forward and said that masked men opened fire on patrons of the tavern. The attackers fled in a Toyota Quantum.

