One person was killed in another tavern shooting in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria on Monday, 11 July

Three men wearing balaclavas and armed with handguns opened fire in the crowded tavern and targeted a 33-year-old man, killing him

The motive behind the shootout is unknown at this stage and police are investigating a case of murder

PRETORIA - Another tavern shooting claimed the life of one person in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria on Monday, 11 July. There has been a string of random killings in taverns throughout the country recently that led to 23 deaths.

Three men wearing balaclavas with handguns opened fire in the crowded tavern. Police are searching for the suspects. Gauteng Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Sello told SABC News that the assailants fired into the air before approaching a 33-year-old man and shooting him twice.

The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage. Sello added that police are investigating a case of murder.

Meanwhile, during Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the Soweto tavern where 22 people died, he said more than 130 AK-47 cartridges had been collected from the scene, according to News24.

South Africans believe that tavern shootings are getting out of control:

@RLEKWADU said:

“Minister of crime scene is on the way to address the community. Condolences.”

@Loooki999 commented:

“Shootings and stabbings in taverns have been happening since forever. It's just that you people are now actively going out to find shooting incidents so you can post about them.”

@lufhuguxolani wrote:

“It’s getting out of control now.”

@Dubemfethu1 added:

“We are under siege, why target taverns?”

