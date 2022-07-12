A video of South Africa’s Police Minister, Bheki Cele claiming that SAPS will not hire people with tattoos has been circulating online

Cele made the controversial comment during his address to the residents of Orlando East following the fatal mass shooting at a local tavern

The official claims that body ink indicates a tendency to be involved in gangsterism and therefore he wants to deny people with tattoos being a member of the police force

A video clip of Police Minister Bheki Cele claiming that people with tattoos will not be considered eligible to work for the SAPS has caused a stir online.

The footage was taken during Cele’s address in Orlando East following the fatal mass shooting at a local tavern where 15 people died in the early hours of Sunday morning, 10 July.

South African Police Minister Bheki Cele made a claim about people with tattoos and Mzansi is not happy. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Briefly News previously reported that the minister made his way to a tavern at the informal settlement of Nomzamo in Orlando East, Soweto, and addressed community members about what happened on that fateful night.

The minister said 11 police detectives have been deployed to the township to investigate the brutal murders and the police tactical response team. Amabherethe will also be deployed to assist the police in their investigation, according to eNCA.

He also said that the police are looking for five assailants.

As part of his address, Cele was also heard saying that those interested in being members of the police must not have tattoos as that indicates that they have a tendency to be a gangster and will not be hired.

Watch the video below:

South African social media users had a lot to say about the minister’s comment, with many reducing it to a senseless view and backward thinking.

@Collen_KM repliedL

“This is very backward thinking from Bheki Cele, Thathuus have nothing to do with gangsterism most of us celebrities have them and we not gangsters.”

@Thandomnc said:

“You can’t even tell him kuthi uwrong ngoba he’ll start telling you kuthi waboshwa yena.”

@osiristhe1 reacted:

“What does a tattoo have to do with anything, yo this guy is a mess nje, so if someone has a tattoo in memory of a relative or friend, they don’t want them in the police?”

@Treasure_MQ commented:

“These are our leaders? We are down bad.”

EFF releases statement on Soweto Tavern massacre, holds Bheki Cele accountable for “Terrorist Attack”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the EFF has released a scathing press release slamming Police Minister Bheki Cele in the wake of the horrific Soweto massacre that took place over the weekend.

A Twitter post on the party's official account revealed that they are alarmed at the news of the 14 partons of the Soweto tavern who were killed.

The EFF has labelled that massacre as a "terrorist attack" and cannot understand the rationale for the senseless killing. The political party also called Cele 'moronic' in the statement.

Source: Briefly News