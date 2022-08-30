Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the police have identified the alleged perpetrators of the Nomzamo tavern shooting

Makhura said that the suspects fled to a country in the SADC region, but the SAPS is working with authorities to have the suspects extradited

The tragic tavern shooting took place in Orlando East, Soweto, in July and is just one of a series of mass shootings that have plagued the Gauteng

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Nomzamo Tavern shooters have been tracked down to a country in the Southern African Development Community, according to Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Premier of Gauteng David Makhura announced that authorities have located the suspects in the Nomzamo tavern shooting. The alleged killers are said to be in a member state of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Though the Gauteng Premier remained tight-lipped about the exact country the suspects were traced to, Makhura said that SAPS were working with the authorities in the undisclosed country to bring the Nomzamo tavern killers back to SA to face justice.

Makhura gave this feedback while speaking at the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday, 30 August, TimesLIVE reported.

The fatal mass shooting took place at the tavern in Orlando East, Soweto in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

16 people, including teenagers, lost their lives in the tragic incident. Police minister Bheki Cele said that over 137 AK47 cartridges were found at the scene of the shooting.

Makhura stated that the suspects fled to a neighbouring country after committing the heinous crime. He suggested the country they fled to was the country that they originated from.

According to IOL, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela announced that the alleged shooters are about to be taken into custody. The suspects have been identified, and a warrant of arrest has been issued.

Gauteng has been subject to a number of mass shootings throughout July and August. Other areas affected by mass shootings include Katlehong, Orlando East, Alexandra, Mamelodi, Tsakane, Johannesburg CBD, Thembelihle and Diepkloof.

South Africans react to the new development in the Nomzamo tavern shooting case

South Africans are sceptical that the suspects will ever be arrested.

@CarolSchoeman3 said:

“Yeah, sure, just like the Guptas. The plane bringing them back is probably in the Bermuda Triangle.”

@BikeMbuyiselo commented:

“Same old story. We are still waiting for Bushiri to be brought back. Once they cross the border, forget 'they are gone. Consequences of the open borders.”

SAPS slapped with summons by Information Regulator after Krugersdorp assault victims’ info leak

Previously Briefly News reported that police officials have allegedly released the personal information of the Krugersdorp rape victims on WhatsApp. The Information shared includes the women’s names, ages, home addresses and details of the assault against them.

This breach of the victims' right to privacy of personal information constitutes interference on the party of the police, Information Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi said.

eNCA reported that the regulator wants details regarding how the material was disclosed. The regulator had initially asked SAPS for the information, but no comprehensive response was given.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News