The Information Regulator has issued a summons to the South African Police Services(SAPS) after officials leaked Krugersdorp victims’ private information

The agency wants to know exactly how the breach of personal information occurred and has accused SAPS of interfering in the investigation

South Africans are outraged by the release of the victim's personal information, with some implying that the breach was intentional

The Information Regulator issued the South African Police Services a summons over the leak of the Krugersdorp victims’ information. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Amirul Syaidi/EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Police officials have allegedly released the personal information of the Krugersdorp rape victims on WhatsApp. The Information shared includes the women’s names, ages, home addresses and details of the assault against them.

This breach of the victims' right to privacy of personal information constitutes interference on the party of the police, Information Regulator spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi said.

eNCA reported that the regulator wants details regarding how the material was disclosed. The regulator had initially asked SAPS for the information, but no comprehensive response was given.

Jacaranda FM reported that SAPS failed to promptly provide the regulator with the information it requested, which compelled the regulator to issue the summons.

Advocate Pansy Tlakula, the chair of the Information Regulator, denounced SAPS, adding that the organisation does not appreciate the police services' lack of responsiveness and subpar answers.

South Africans react to the Krugersdorp victims’ information being leaked

South Africans are outraged about the release of the victims' private information, with some speculating that corruption within the SAPS is at play.

Here are some comments:

@M3kk3r said:

"Hope everyone watched @carteblanchetv on Sunday as they highlighted how easily the SAPS are influenced by money."

Busi Ngwenya posted:

“Polygraph test is needed in the SAPS (monthly). Crooks & gamblers (gambling with people's lives). nx”

