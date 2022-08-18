One of the Krugersdorp victims has spoken out following the brutal gang rapes by alleged illegal miners

The woman said she feels forgotten by South Africans and claims that more emphasis has been put on the suspects than the victims

According to the NPA, the matter has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 September, for further investigations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who was gang raped in Krugersdorp is struggling to come to terms with the brutal incident and feels forgotten by society. The victim was among eight women who suffered for more than 10 hours and said more focus had been placed on the suspects than the women’s pain.

One of the Krugersdorp victims said she feels forgotten by South Africa. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

More than 80 men were arrested in connection with the rapes, and 14 of them were charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances. During an interview with SABC News, the victim said no one has checked on their mental health.

She said she suffers from anxiety and has been dealing with palpitations and sleepless nights since the attack.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 that there is a possibility that more people will be charged in connection with the rapes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 September, for further investigations.

South Africans react to the comments:

Anlie Mac Donald said:

“I would want them to focus on getting justice!”

Andries Dre Masopoga wrote:

“Government can’t give them money because of what happened to them. The only thing that will be granted is counselling and medical attention if needed that’s it, and justice if DNA evidence says those guys are guilty or not.”

Same Krila posted:

“Not at all. The reason why the focus is on the suspects, society wants to make sure justice prevails and rapists are sentenced. We all feel your pain.”

Criag S’bongile added:

“But they have to focus on the suspect to make sure that they get the punishment they deserve.”

7 Men charged with rape, robbery and being in the country illegally following Krugersdorp incident

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported some Krugersdorp suspects appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court in the west of Johannesburg.

They were charged with several counts of rape and robbery with aggravated circumstances on Wednesday, 10 August.

The seven men are part of the 81 who are accused of allegedly gang-raping eight women who were filming a music video near an old mining site.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News