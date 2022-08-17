Duduzile Zuma has made it clear that she has no fear when it comes to the possibility of her being arrested

The former president’s daughter took to Twitter, claiming that IF she gets arrested, it is going to be “Hollywood style”

The people of Mzansi were thrown by Duduzile’s post and let her know in the comment section that this is not a laughable matter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Duduzile Zuma has been fearless right from the beginning of the Hawks investigation. With the possibility of arrest on Friday, 19 August 2022, sis is not worried in the slightest.

Duduzile Zuma has no fear when it comes to the possibility of her being arrested this coming Friday. Image: Instagram / Duduzile Zuma

Source: Instagram

The Hawks are indirectly investigating the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma for her alleged role in the widespread unrest that took place in July of 2021, and she hasn’t even flinched.

Taking to social media to share with her followers what she claims to have heard, Duduzile has made her possible arrest seem lush. Sis claims it is going to be “Hollywood style” if it even comes down to being arrested.

Duduzile is banking on bail and a ban from social media. A small slap on the wrist for the utter pandemonium that was caused.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I’m told this is how my arrest will probably play out: arrest me Hollywood style on a Friday. Consider denying bail but there might be some pressure to grant the bail. Then give me bail conditions which will include that I stay off social media, esp. Twitter. WE SEE YOU!!!”

The people of Mzansi humble Duduzile in the comment section

Mzansi citizens do not feel that Duduzile should be making a joke of such a serious situation. Her carelessness had some feeling really upset as lives were lost, among many other devastating consequences.

Take a look at what some disgruntled citizens had to say:

@Benizela said:

“Just bid your goodbyes in peace Sis. Your time to peddle fake news and dangerous information are up.”

@hlubizer said:

“Already playing the victim. People lost their jobs. Some and their kids go to bed on empty stomachs. You deserve any form of arrest.”

@MpheniMulayo said:

“Hollywood Style? You are not that important Sisi! You said you are a descendant of Shaka and not scared why involve us? Even liberation leaders had their own jail cells Alone. Continue in your struggle for looting and destruction of State resources ✊ We see you ”

@Afriforeal2 said:

Duduzile Zuma says "I have no fear" in response to the Hawks probe into her involvement in the July riots

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has seemingly clapped back at allegations that the Hawks are investigating her in connection with the July riots in 2021.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter is being investigated for her alleged role in the July riots because she took to social media during the unrest to thank those protesting in support of her father, eNCA reported.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the Hawks were not directly investigating Zuma-Sambudla, but her name appeared in sources' statements, which has put her in the Hawks' crosshairs.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News