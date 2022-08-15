Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has proclaimed fearlessness after news broke that the Hawks are investigating her

The Hawks are indirectly investigating the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma for her alleged role in the widespread unrest that took place in July of 2021

It appeared as though Zuma-Sambudla celebrated the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng by thanking protesters on Twitter

The Hawks are investigating Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for her role in the 2021 July riots. She says she has no fear and that she will not be intimidated. Image: Phill Magakoe / POOL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has seemingly clapped back at allegations that the Hawks are investigating her in connection with the July riots in 2021.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter is being investigated for her alleged role in the July riots because she took to social media during the unrest to thank those protesting in support of her father, eNCA reported.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the Hawks were not directly investigating Zuma-Sambudla, but her name appeared in sources' statements, which has put her in the Hawks' crosshairs.

TimesLIVE reported that after the Hawks announced the investigation, Zuma Sambudla posted an image of herself on Twitter accompanied by a sweeping declaration that sang the praises of not only herself, but of her father as well.

Zuma Sambudla wrote:

“My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the G.O.A.T. of politics, Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you.”

The Jacob Zuma Foundation also came to the defence of Zuma-Sambudla, claiming the power structures are extending the persecution of the former president to his children.

The foundation tweeted:

“The Foundation is concerned that the persecution of H.E Prez Zuma is now being extended to his children. How could poor people without smartphones, data and probably not even on Twitter or literate be said to have been influenced through Twitter? Madness!”

South Africans react to Zuma-Sambudla's tweet

Some Twitter users have applauded Zuma Sambulda for her bravery in the face of adversity, while others claim her talk is cheap.

