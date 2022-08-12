Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is being investigated for her involvement in the July unrest

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter is being investigated for her involvement in the civil unrest last July. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of sparking the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is being investigated for her role in the July unrest. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The head of Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, confirmed that the investigations are underway. He told News24 an affidavit against Zuma’s daughter was written and once the investigation into the matter has been finalised, a case will be presented to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Last year at the height of the country’s unrest, unverified posts on social media under Zuma-Sambudla’s name encouraged the protests. However, posts also circulated where the former president’s daughter seemingly celebrated the unrest in KZN. While the ruling party distanced itself from the posts, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would be malicious to investigate Zuma-Sambudla.

The foundation’s Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told Bloomberg that the investigation was “absolute nonsense” and that there was no connection between the tweets and the unrest.

South Africans react to the investigation of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla:

@HobbsLutendo said:

“She was very blatant in her course to create anarchy. Surely she should be shackled.”

@Myaluka3 commented:

“Hawks are not stupid, no one would get arrested for “We see you”.”

@heisthemediator added:

“They must arrest her; she played a major role in stroking the fire during the July riots.”

