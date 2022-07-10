Carl Niehaus and Duduzille Zuma have suggested that South Africans rise up and remove Cyril Ramaphosa from office like the protesters in Sri Lanka did

Niehaus and Zuma uploaded posts on Twitter with images from the Sri Lankan protests and were joined by other South Africans

Social media users drew parallels between the economic meltdown taking place in Sri Lanka to the situation in South Africa

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzille Zuma and former spokesperson of the MK Veterans, Carl Niehaus have suggested that South Africans follow the lead of Sri Lankan protestors.

Niehaus took to Twitter where he said that Sri Lanka faces a similar economic meltdown that is being experienced in South Africa.

Bother Carl Niehaus and Duduzile Zuma suggested that South Africans copy the Sri Lankan protesters. Photo credit: @maximilianlion, @BlackEx74328444

Source: Twitter

Other social media users echoed Niehaus' sentiments and said that the same conditions in Sri Lanka are present in South Africa and a similar protest could take place.

Duduzilla Zuma echoed Niehaus' on social media and suggested that protesters in South Africa follow the lead of those angry at the Sri Lankan president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans weigh in on the events in Sri Lanka

@Qokani:

"Sri Lanka started it, South Africa should perfect it. "

@RomanCabanac:

"Riots in Sri Lanka and Mozambique over fuel and food prices.

Why is South Africa so patient?"

@Langalibalele_T:

"I wish South Africa was Sri Lanka now here we must listen to Nhlanhla Lux ban the EFF from Soweto and tell us residence of Soweto that Eskom should be privatized and we take such charlatans who joined politics in July 2021 serious?

Kubi kusazophalala igazi because wa provoked."

@ALETTAHA:

"I see Twitter warriors calling for a revolution in #SouthAfrica like the one in Sri Lanka. We really don't have a shortage of stupid in this Country. There is nothing remotely romantic about one. + it quickly takes on a life of it's own where it destroys everything in it's path."

Mr Phala Phala: Social media users tell Ramaphosa that he has to go

Earlier, Briefly News reported that critics of President Cyril Ramaphosa are becoming increasingly vocal in their opposition. The Phala Phala scandal continues to dominate headlines.

Mr Phala Phala was trending on social media over the weekend with people venting their frustrations at corruption, inflation and the increasing cost of living.

The recent unrest in Sri Lanka has spurned many people online to call for a similar movement against the government in an effort to remove Ramaphosa from office.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News