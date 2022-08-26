Hambanathi residents in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal want replacement JoJo tanks after burning the ones they had

Residents in the area embarked on protest action due to on-going water shortages and have since apologised

eThekwini municipality Spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa condemned the protest action and called for patience

TONGAAT - Residents in the eThekwini Municipality who burnt and destroyed JoJo tanks in the area want them to be replaced. About 200 angry residents gathered in the Hambanathi area of Tongaat on Thursday, 25 August, to protest the prolonged water shortages that they experienced.

Tongaat community members who burnt down JoJo want the government to replace them. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty & @1KZNtvNews

The area saw numerous protests over the water cuts due to the infrastructure damage caused by the deadly floods earlier this year. Angry community members met with the Democratic Alliance Councillor Yogis Govender on Friday morning.

She told TimesLIVE, that the residents apologised for burning the water tanks and requested replacements. However, Govender said the City does not have the budget to replace the JoJo tanks.

However, repairs to the Tongaat Water Works were underway, according to eThekwini municipality Spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa. He said the repairs were about 15% complete two weeks ago.

Mntungwa said water tankers supplied the area, and static tanks were also installed to assist the community. He said staff were working around the clock to ensure water was restored.

The municipality spokesperson said the contractor was given until the end of October to repair the damage. According to News24, Mntungwa condemned the damage caused to the infrastructure and called for calm.

South Africans react to the protest:

Altus Venables said:

“These people seem to think that government has its own money. Understand the frustration, but taxpayers have to foot the bill for this stupidity.”

Phillip Yandisa wrote:

“Their level of stupidity is unmatched.”

Jeannette Capper commented:

“Why burn them in the first place? Taxpayers’ money is being wasted...other forms of less radical protest action exist.”

Mosila Makomene posted:

“If they replace them that will continue to escalate this trend of burning our own properties that we dearly needed when we protest.”

