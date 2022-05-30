Emergency services are on standby in KwaZulu-Natal following a warning from the South African Weather Service

Residents living along the coast in the province could be subjected to gale-force winds, according to the warning

EThekwini Municipality appeals to residents to be cautious when using fires as they can spread easily during this period

DURBAN - Flood-hit Kwa-Zulu-Natal is set to see more damaging weather on Monday 30 May, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The warning states that the province has a possibility of experiencing gale-force winds, especially along its coast.

More bad weather and strong winds are expected in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP & Getty

SAWS predicts waves could reach heights of four to six metres resulting in very rough seas. The organisation cautions people who reside along the coast, ports and beaches. TimesLIVE reported that there is also a possibility of coastal infrastructures such as walkways, pipelines, property, roads, and rail routes.

Emergency personnel are also on standby. The spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, appeals to residents to be cautious when using fires as they can spread easily during this period. He added that emergency services are ready to respond when required, according to SABC News.

SA reacts

Social media users send thoughts and prayers to the people of KwaZulu-Natal

Mavis Ellen said:

“This is too much for KZN, it’s no longer safe to stay there. They are living in fear, Lord have mercy.”

Renoldah Mdluli wrote:

“The province has been through everything.”

Tafadzwa Bucks Dzïkïtï posted:

“KZN needs everyone's prayers.”

Lutando Shirley Layzo added:

“This is something else honestly. May the good Lord protect the people of KZN.”

KZN floods: uMdloti family considers relocating after experiencing floods for a 2nd time

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the province of KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing another bout of floods in just six weeks. KZN has been affected by heavy rainfall over the weekend, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, such as apartment complexes and roads collapsing.

In Durban, 19 people were recused from two buildings in the uMdloti Beach area on Sunday, 22 May. One family says they are now considering relocating after being caught in a natural disaster for a second time.

