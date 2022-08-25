Nelson Mandela Bay is running out of water, and the Department of Water and Sanitation has urged residents to use water wisely to halt the crisis

Senzo Mchunu says that task teams are tackling the prospect of an imminent “Day Zero”, and the metro will have to employ restrictive measures to save water

The term “Day Zero” is not used to imply that no water will be available, but indicates that the metro's water reserves are critically low

Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, has urged residents not to waste water in anticipation of the shortage Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

GQEBERHA - “Day Zero” is fast approaching for the residents who live in Gqeberha. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has urged South Africans who live in Nelson Mandela Bay to conserve water as much as possible.

Nelson Mandela Bay has been grappling with a severe drought for several years, which means that “Day Zero” is impending. Major parts of the metro will be impacted by the water crisis, including the tourist destinations of Summerstrand and Humewood.

TimeLIVE reported that Minister Mchunu pleaded with communities not to waste water, especially when taking showers and baths.

While speaking on eNCA, Mchunu emphasised the gravity of the water crisis. He said that teams have been assigned to tackle “Day Zero” and measures have been put in place to limit the consequences of the water crisis.

The measures include restricting the extraction of water as well as water usage in households. If the water crisis worsens, Mchunu said household water will only be available at communal stands.

Mchunu said:

“When you bath in the morning, please think about tomorrow, think about next door, next week and next month. Don't turn around and around. Just stand straight once, and then you're done.”

South Africa reacts

South Africans feel that government was complacent in addressing the water crisis. Here are some comments:

@SPystoff commented:

“Reactive rather than proactive = undisputed ANC competency.”

@lungidosh said:

“We mocked the City of Cape Town when they were prepping for Day Zero.”

