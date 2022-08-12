Several municipalities in Gauteng have been left without water from Thursday until Saturday, 13 August

Residents who were alerted of the water restrictions have been urged to use the supply sparingly to ensure reservoirs don’t run dry

The maintenance work is ahead of schedule and some social media users have already began feeling the lack of water

JOHANNESBURG - Several municipalities in Gauteng have been left without water supply since Thursday afternoon, 11 August. The planned water cuts are expected to continue for 53 hours and will last until Saturday, 13 August.

Several Gauteng municipalities have been left without water due to planned maintenance. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Residents were alerted of the water restrictions and were urged to use the supply sparingly to ensure reservoirs don’t run dry. According to TimesLIVE, the planned maintenance is to install 54 pipelines into the existing infrastructure. Water tankers are also on standby to assist communities with an alternative supply during the shutdown.

The maintenance work started ahead of schedule. Rand Water’s Eddie Singo told EWN, that the reserves would allow residents to use water during the period, provided that the allocated supply is not used up.

South Africans react to the water cuts:

@secha_carly said:

“Already no water in Soweto.”

@kagisogunzo commented:

“It is going to be a rough three days for us at Sunair Park.”

No water for Sandton Gautrain Station until Gupta-linked company pays

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the City of Johannesburg has refused to return the water supply to the Sandton Gautrain station as the municipality attempts to garner payment for services rendered.

702 recently spoke to Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who called on citizens to help push Cedar Park Properties to fork over R8 million in outstanding fees.

Source: Briefly News