Police in Msinga are searching for three suspected responsible for spraying The former mayor of Msinga, Mletheni Ndlovu's vehicle with bullets

Ndlovu and his bodyguard narrowly escaped what is suspected to be an assassination attempt on the ex-mayor's life

South Africans compiled about how the province of KZN was becoming a hitman's paradise

KWAZULU-NATAL - The South African Police Service in KZN is on the hunt for suspects who brazenly allegedly tried to assassinate former Msinga mayor Mletheni Ndlovu.

KZN police are on the lookout for men responsible for shooting at ex-mayor Mletheni Ndlovu. @1KZNtvNews/Twitter

This comes after Ndlovi and his bodyguard narrowly survived being showered with bullets while travelling in the Mkuphula in northern KZN on Friday, 24 March, IOL reported.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident occurred when Ndlovu and his bodyguard spotted three men standing in the middle of the road.

The driver reportedly tried to swerve, and the shooter started firing at the duo's vehicle. The pair managed to escape into the forest, after which their vehicle was set on fire.

Netshiund said that Msinga police are investigating two counts of attempted murder and a count of malicious property damage. However, the motive for the shooting is still unclear, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans complain how KZN has become an assassin's paradise

Below are some comments:

Mimi Breedt complained:

"SA is the new WILD WEST."

Norah Bango added:

"We live in a sick society for sure."

Victor Moloi claimed:

"Apparently, there is a cold war going on in KZN."

Thamo Linda said:

"KZN this has become a norm, we are getting used to it."

Stemmer Pogiso reiterated:

"I'm scared, this is now normal."

Vincent Hlatshwayo stated:

"That's politics of KZN, shame on them."

