The Kaalicharan family, killed in a suspected drug-related drive-by shooting were laid to rest in a flashy funeral

The couple's confines were decked out in pictures of guns, dollar bills and the Versace design

South Africans mourned the death of their nine-year-old daughter who should have turned 10 on the day of the funeral

DURBAN - The family of a suspected Chatsworth drug kingpin gunned down in a drive-by shooting were laid to rest in tailored coffins fitting their reportedly lavish lifestyles.

The alleged kingpin, Brandon Kalicharan, his wife, Jeconiah Pillay and their nine-year-old Jecaida were killed in what appears to be a drug-related hit.

Loved ones buried the family on Sunday, 27 March, at the Mobeni Heights cemetery after an extravagant funeral ceremony, IOL reported.

In addition to being carried by Rolls-Royce hearses, the funeral parlour embellished the couple's coffins with furs, guns and Versace's signature design. The coffins were also kitted out with diamond dollar bills and pictures of the couple.

Loved ones requested that Jecaida's coffin be covered with her pictures and images of unicorns and panda bears.

Durban family gunned down just before nine-year-old Jecaida's birthday

TimesLIVE reported that the day of the funeral would have been the nine-year-olds 10th birthday.

The family of three were on their way to buy decorations for Jecaida's birthday when suspected rivals gunned them down on Peters Road, Springfield, on Thursday, 23 March.

At the time of his death, Kalicharan was a person of interest in some cases that the Hawks were investigating.

South Africans are divided by the death of the alleged Chatsworth kingpin and his family

Below are some comments

Marcel Adriaan said:

"No RIP from me it's because of you and wanting to live Rich we have so many addicts."

Mila Gwiba Budaza questioned:

"If you knew that he was a Drug kingpin, why was he not arrested all along."

Zukisani Mkunqwana asked:

"What happened to the rule; don't kill women and children? Or has the drug peddling game changed? New rules!"

Mlungisi Kelembe speculated:

"Now revenge assassinations to follow."

