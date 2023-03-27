A video of three men living in a retirement home made people feel less fearful about growing older

The pensioners were jamming to Snoop Dogg's Drop It Like It's Hot, and they lip-synched the song to perfection

The TikTok clip gathered more than 1.3 million views, and the vibey men gained some followers in the process

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Three old men went viral for jamming to a song by Snoop Dogg. Image: @retirementhouse

Source: TikTok

Many people dread the idea of growing older and, if possible, would choose to stay young forever. Ending up in an old age home away from family is many people's phobia.

3 Men make retirement homes look like fun

Three men dispelled people's perceptions that retirement homes are boring and filled with sick and old people with no energy.

The elderly gents can be seen in a video posted by @retirementhouse having the time of their lives at an old age facility. They rapped Drop It Like It's Hot by Snoop Dogg and used a hanging pill bottle as a suspended mic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the rap video of the old men below:

TikTokkers rate the men's lip-synching performance

Netizens were impressed by the atmosphere at the retirement home and said that's where they want to end up when they are old.

@LaKeshaDeShawnBynum said:

"I was already hollering at the empty pill bottle mic, then the crip side took me out."

@eliseminson46 mentioned:

"I told my children they can’t put me into a home unless it’s this one."

@Allaxess posted:

"No one has the moral authority to hate these super duper papas."

@mschill74 asked:

"Who do these granddaddies belong to? I love them to pieces."

@Sharese Cornelius posted

"The background dancer, empty pill bottle and the crip side. All too funny."

@Fave posted:

"About 30 more years to go and I'm moving into this club. Only this club. Can't wait."

@Sandragermaninha mentioned:

"Love it. I have a pact with my childhood besties that we'll go to the same retirement house to have a happy ending."

@berlindataalishak commented:

"Retired comrades, we not getting old bruh. We still chilling yoh!"

UJ celebrated 80-year-old PhD graduate who took the graduation platform in his wheelchair

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man by the name of Robert Jeffrey recently graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a PhD at the age of 80. What an achievement!

Knowledge knows no bounds, and you are never too old to learn. This man reminds you that nothing should stop you from reaching your dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News