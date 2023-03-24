An 80-year-old man named Robert Jeffrey recently graduated from UJ with a PhD

Taking the graduation stage in a wheelchair, Dr Jeffrey reminded people that it is never too late

The man explained the importance of education and how his parents motivated him never to stop learning

A man by the name of Robert Jeffrey recently graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a PhD at the age of 80. What an achievement!

Knowledge knows no bounds, and you are never too old to learn. This man is a reminder that nothing should ever stop you from reaching your dreams.

UJ shared a video of Dr Jeffrey graduating, which was truly emotional. The university is proud that they were able to help this elderly man reach his academic degree and are grateful for the reminder he gave to everyone out there.

“Mr Jeffrey's Thesis "Assessing the actual costs of alternative electricity generating technologies in South Africa in line with its economic development requirements" comes at a time when South Africa is facing consistent loadshedding #UJGrads2023”

Hearing from Dr Jeffrey on the importance of education

It only took him four years to complete his PhD. The South African shared that Robert is a huge advocator for education and feels it is the greatest gift a parent can give a child.

“I am extremely proud and satisfied with the objectives I set to get this PhD. Education is about developing the entire country and benefiting, through economic growth, the poor and unemployed. A sound education is the most important benefit a parent can give their child.”

UJ shared that Dr Jeffrey's parents were both teachers, leading to his passion for education and fruitful academic journey. He was going to follow in his parent's footsteps, but his path of interest changed and sparked a passion which grew exponentially.

May his perseverance serve as a motivator for anyone who is struggling to reach their goals and does not believe they ever will.

