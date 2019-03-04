Retirees get complete control of their time after their working years are over. However, this age comes with health issues that may stop one from being overly active. Some people do not wish to bother their families by asking them to care for their needs. Instead, they prefer to join retirement villages where they live with other retirees.

Have you started planning for your retirement? One of the options you have is retirement villages that will allow you to interact with your agemates. Besides, these communities have trained employees to assist you with anything to need to live comfortably.

Best retirement villages in South Africa in 2022

There are several relatively affordable retirement villages in South Africa to choose from. It is important to select one that meets all your needs as a retiree without straining your finances. The proximity to your relatives can is another factor to consider when choosing one.

Below is a list of retirement villages in South Africa that you should know. These communities provide optimal care for the elderly and ensure they feel comfortable regardless of the challenges they may be facing.

10. Onrus Manor

Location: Slopes of Kleinriver Mountain range in Western Cape

Slopes of Kleinriver Mountain range in Western Cape Features: Well-equipped homes, coffee Shop, clubhouse with lounge, heated swimming pool, access to support staff, clinic, shuttle service, library, long-term care services

Well-equipped homes, coffee Shop, clubhouse with lounge, heated swimming pool, access to support staff, clinic, shuttle service, library, long-term care services Contacts: +27 21 815 5700/ +27 82 460 9221

+27 21 815 5700/ +27 82 460 9221 Price: Starting from R2.3 million per unit

Onrus Manor is one of the best retirement villages in Western Cape province. Its location allows one to reconnect with nature. Besides, multiple services are offered for a comfortable life. Frequent medical assessments are done by the clinic staff, and Hermanus Provincial Hospital and Mediclinic Hospital are in close proximity in case of a medical emergency.

9. Val de Vie Evergreen

Location: Western Cape

Western Cape Features: Library, bowl facilities, private clubhouse, 24-hour emergency healthcare, game and cinema room, Mediclinic facility, golf course, wine cellar, lush polo fields, equestrian facilities, Camelot spa, and three restaurants

Library, bowl facilities, private clubhouse, 24-hour emergency healthcare, game and cinema room, Mediclinic facility, golf course, wine cellar, lush polo fields, equestrian facilities, Camelot spa, and three restaurants Contacts: +27 21 863 6105/ evergreen@valdevie.co.za

+27 21 863 6105/ evergreen@valdevie.co.za Price: From R1.85 million per suite

Val de Vie Evergreen is one of the relatively affordable retirement villages in Western Cape province. The community is designed to offer luxurious living for the elderly. All facilities are designed with the needs of retirees in mind to ensure they are comfortable throughout their stay.

8. Waterfall Hills Mature Lifestyle Estate

Location: Sunninghill, Gauteng

Sunninghill, Gauteng Features: Restaurant, deli, cinema, bakery, beauty salon, library, cigar lounge, billiards room, gym, business centre, formal lounges, indoor heated swimming pool, tennis courts, competition bowls green, arts and crafts centre, tight security, medical care, and horticultural centre

Restaurant, deli, cinema, bakery, beauty salon, library, cigar lounge, billiards room, gym, business centre, formal lounges, indoor heated swimming pool, tennis courts, competition bowls green, arts and crafts centre, tight security, medical care, and horticultural centre Contacts: info@waterfall.co.za

info@waterfall.co.za Price: R2 million - R5.5 million (homes)/ R1.5 million to R5 million (apartments)

Waterfall Hills Mature Lifestyle Estate is one of the relatively affordable retirement villages in Gauteng for people who have adequately planned for retirement. You get to choose between a home and an apartment fitted with everything you need. Social amenities are within reach, and you are unlikely to get bored in this community.

7. Helderberg Village

Location: Slopes of Helderberg Mountain, Western Cape

Slopes of Helderberg Mountain, Western Cape Features: 24-hour security, nine-hole golf course, tight security, bowling greens, gym, tennis courts, lush lawns, swimming pools, and modern healthcare centre

24-hour security, nine-hole golf course, tight security, bowling greens, gym, tennis courts, lush lawns, swimming pools, and modern healthcare centre Contacts: +27 (0) 21 855 8335/ +27 (0) 21 855 8300

Helderberg Village is one of the luxury retirement villages in South Africa. It is located on the slopes of Helderberg Mountain, Western Cape. It offers great scenery and ample facilities for the elderly. You can choose to buy or rent a home in this community.

6. Clé du Cap

Location: Pollsmoor Road, Kirstenhof, Cape Town

Pollsmoor Road, Kirstenhof, Cape Town Features: Well-equipped units, coffee shop, games room, clinic, shopping centre, library, long-term care, indoor heated swimming pool, and access to support staff

Well-equipped units, coffee shop, games room, clinic, shopping centre, library, long-term care, indoor heated swimming pool, and access to support staff Contacts: +27 21 815 5700/ +27 82 460 9221

+27 21 815 5700/ +27 82 460 9221 Price: From R2.85 million (upstairs units)/ from R3.4 million (downstairs units)

Are you looking for coastal retirement villages in South Africa? If so, Clé du Cap is a fantastic choice because Muizenberg Beach and St James Beach are a few kilometres away. This community is located in Cape Town and is ideal for anyone looking for luxurious living conditions after retirement.

5. Riverside Manor

Location: Sunninghill, Sandton, Gauteng

Sunninghill, Sandton, Gauteng Features: Freehold homes, apartments, assisted living suites, frail care, beautiful gardens, and medical care

Freehold homes, apartments, assisted living suites, frail care, beautiful gardens, and medical care Contacts: +27 (0) 82 468 9997/ +27 (0) 83 271 1176/ info@manor-retirement.co.za

Riverside Manor is a fantastic retirement village that offers the best services and amenities to residents. It is a beautiful property with stylishly decorated lounges, dining rooms, and open spaces to create a welcome opportunity for relaxing and for socialising with friends and family.

4. Country Life Benoni Retirement Village

Location: Benoni, Gauteng

Benoni, Gauteng Features: Clothing stores, restaurants, pharmacy, shopping centre, shuttle bus service, community hall for functions and activities, pet-friendly (dogs), hair and beauty salon, and game room.

Clothing stores, restaurants, pharmacy, shopping centre, shuttle bus service, community hall for functions and activities, pet-friendly (dogs), hair and beauty salon, and game room. Contacts: +27 10 597 5100

Country Life Benoni Retirement Village is a top place for spending your days after retirement. It is ideal for the elderly, and all amenities are available. Residents can keep pet dogs in their homes, and top-notch medical services are available 24/7.

3. Kidbrooke Retirement Village

Location: Western Cape

Western Cape Features: Spacious cottages, frail care centre, dining room, gym, lounge, clinic, library, recreation room, heated swimming pool, tight security, sun terrace and managerial offices

Spacious cottages, frail care centre, dining room, gym, lounge, clinic, library, recreation room, heated swimming pool, tight security, sun terrace and managerial offices Contacts: +27 (0) 28 316 2361/ admin@kidbrooke.co.za

Kidbrooke Retirement Village is one of the best retirement villages in the Western Cape. It is a haven that offers residents a comfortable stay. All the necessary facilities are available, including 24/7 healthcare services.

2. Willowbrook Retirement Village

Location: Sandton, Johannesburg

Sandton, Johannesburg Features: Fully serviced apartments, assisted living and frail care, tight security, weekly movies, bingo, scrabble, knitting, rummi-kub, happy hour, and arts and craft

Fully serviced apartments, assisted living and frail care, tight security, weekly movies, bingo, scrabble, knitting, rummi-kub, happy hour, and arts and craft Contacts: 011 781 4920

011 781 4920 Price: From R425,000 (bachelor apartments)/ from R655,000 (one bedroom apartments)

Willowbrook Retirement Village offers residential living plans featuring fully serviced apartments to all residents. It is located in a relaxed and friendly environment for all to enjoy, and three healthy meals are offered daily. Medical services are available, as are social amenities.

1. Napier Retirement Village

Location: Napier, Western Cape of South Africa

Napier, Western Cape of South Africa Features: Victorian dining room, library, clubhouse, lounge, Wi-Fi connectivity, gym, indigenous gardens, solar-heated swimming pool, lush gardens, security, assisted-living courtyard, and medical care

Victorian dining room, library, clubhouse, lounge, Wi-Fi connectivity, gym, indigenous gardens, solar-heated swimming pool, lush gardens, security, assisted-living courtyard, and medical care Contacts: 081 271 0543/ 082 872 4754

Napier Retirement Village is ideal for people who want a rural setup. It is located in Napier, Western Cape, and multiple accommodation options are available. The community is designed to offer comfort to the elderly, including those needing frail care services.

Where is the best place to retire in South Africa?

The best place is where you feel comfortable and loved. It is crucial to pick a place that you can afford because you do not want to carry financial stress in old age.

How many retirement villages are there in South Africa?

There are over 1,600 retirement villages in the country. They offer different services and charge different prices to allow you the chance to select what feels right for your needs.

How much do old age homes cost in South Africa?

Retirement villages in Pretoria, Gauteng, Western Cape, and other locations in the country do not have standard payment rates. Instead, the charges differ depending on the location and the services they offer. Luxury communities, for instance, cost more than regular ones.

What are the pitfalls of retirement villages?

The limitations of retirement villages include high costs, limited medical care, hidden charges, and reduced space.

Retirement villages are ideal for people who wish to spend their older years with their age-mates. These communities are designed to offer the best services and amenities for the elderly.

