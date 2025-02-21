Panyaza Lesufi has promised to introduce Swahili and Mandarin in public schools in Gauteng

Lesufi also noted the importance of promoting local languages and ensuring that it doesn't die off

South Africans criticised Lesufi's decision, asking why children needed to learn Mandarin in school

Panyaza Lesufi plans to introduce Swahili and Mandarin in Gauteng schools, but South Africans don't understand why.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - South Africans are confused by Panyaza Lesufi's plans to introduce languages to the public schooling system.

The Gauteng Premier has announced plans to introduce Swahili and Mandarin as subjects in the province, something that hasn't gone down well with everyone.

Lesufi announced the plans at the 25th International Mother Language Day event in Pretoria on 21 February 2025.

Lesufi emphasises the importance of learning new languages

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Lesufi emphasised the importance of teaching children new languages.

The premier highlighted the need for additional languages in South Africa's school curriculum, stating that he would be announcing new ones during his Star of the Province Address.

“Swahili and Mandarin, we are going to announce in our State of the Province Address in Gauteng on Monday. It will be subjects that will be offered to our children in Gauteng," Lesufi said.

Mandarin is predominately spoken in China, while Swahili is spoken in several African countries.

Lesufi wants to promote local languages

While the premier was promoting other languages, he also noted the need to save local languages.

“If we don’t invest in our language, our languages will die. If we don’t invest in our writers, our language will die”, he said.

He noted that the Gauteng province budgets approximately R35 million to support language-based programmes.

Swahili and Mandarin will soon be taught to learners in Gauteng schools.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans shoot down Lesufi's plans

Social media users were not thrilled with Lesufi's announcement, with many questioning why the need for languages not spoken in the country.

Natalie Ellis stated:

"Mandarin, the language of our new masters."

Sibusiso Sibisi said:

"Yes, to create job opportunities for their Chinese friends who have collapsed SA's clothing and textile industry."

Matsobane Nel added:

"When I tell them that Panyaza ke lenyasa, they say I talk too much. Swahili or Makarena are not our languages."

Billy G O'Gen said:

"Why not Shona and Portuguese? Angola, Mozambique and Zimbabwe are just here mos."

Ailwei Wa Tshiṱanzhelani asked:

"Do they learn Tshivenda in China?"

Comfort Scara Mashabela exclaimed:

"Mandarin? Thatha ma chance. It's more than 3000 alphabets there."

Motsok Modisane asked:

"And what benefits are we getting from learning those languages mxm? We are in South Africa and we have eleven official languages. Let's promote them fully."

Mohau Mofokeng asked:

"Why Mandarin? China is becoming our new colonial master?"

Sandra Cunningham questioned:

"What has Mandarin got to do with SA?"

Erna Eygel stated:

"Why not concentrate on languages that are part of our official languages? Even learning sign language would make more sense."

