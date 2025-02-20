One gentleman left South Africans cracking up in laughter as he shared the correct pronunciation of popular items

In the video, he showcased each item and the footage went viral online gathering loads of views

People in Mzansi reacted to the man's clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

One young man in South Africa has sparked a buzz online after schooling Mzansi on the correct pronunciation of popular items.

Gent schools SA on correct pronunciation of popular items

The gent who goes by the social media handle Buntu Douw shared a video on Facebook which has gained massive traction, leaving social media users both entertained and educated.

The online content creator, known for his witty and engaging videos, took it upon himself to address common mispronunciations of well-known brand names and everyday items. In the clip, he confidently corrects words that many South Africans often say incorrectly, giving viewers a lesson in proper pronunciation while keeping things lighthearted and humorous.

He corrected the pronunciation of two-pin plug, dim eyes, as true as bob, paid by the seller, and discrete socks.

Take a look at the funny video below:

Mzansi reacts to the language lesson

Many people in South Africa were shocked to learn they had been saying some of these words incorrectly their entire lives. Some admitted they had no idea they were making pronunciation mistakes, while others jokingly refused to accept the corrections.

Senamile Khambule said:

"I don't think I can remember all that hence I'll stick with what I know."

Phumzile Masilela wrote:

"You've just ruined my childhood sana."

Surprise Kgotho expressed:

"You found solutions for things that did not have problems."

Given D Blackbeard cracked a joke saying:

"Aksi America la... It's South Africa."

Sibongiseni Masina wrote:

"Aquafresh yiColgate and all toothpaste are Colgate."

Kid-Tido Brigoh Yizuapie commented:

"As South Africans you cannot change us we will continue with these names we knew first."

Ayanda Precious Jokwe replied:

"Hey leave us ...you are messing up our childhood we prefer calling them like that."

Khutso Alpheus expressed:

"If you Google you'll find out she's wrong. But correct in America but wrong in SA. Google says we are right secret socks, twin plug. Our English can be different a Van we call it a Van here in America it is a Truck.... the list goes on."

