"I'll Get Myself a Soulmate": Vibey Female Prisoner Has Gents Wishing for Her Release
“I’ll Get Myself a Soulmate”: Vibey Female Prisoner Has Gents Wishing for Her Release

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • Men across Mzansi had their eyes glued to a female prisoner busting some moves in a video circulating online
  • The lady in question has an odd social media presence and can be seen in many clips throughout her profile
  • South African gents were eager to know more about the woman but many others were confused as to why she had a phone

Some netizens across Mzansi shot their shot to the vibey prisoner.
Some netizens across SA shot their shot to the vibey prisoner.
Source: TikTok

In Mzansi, expecting the unexpected is the key to living a somewhat good life. Many were surprised when a female prisoner posted a clip of herself dancing on TikTok, but some men took it as an opportunity to hit on her.

Easy-going detention

TikTokker @londiwenkosazana shared the clip of her busting moves at, according to the video description, Westville prison. The very relaxed nature of the clip brought a ton of curious people to ask why she was allowed to have a phone in the first place.

Watch the video below:

The land of possibilites

The lady proves that anything is possible in South Africa. In several videos throughout her profile, you can clearly see her in the same prison overalls as seen in the clip of her dancing. This raises many questions. Is she truly in prison? Why is she hugging a cop in another video? And what is she in for?

Netizens kept asking how phones were allowed in prison.
People kept asking how phones were allowed in prison.
Source: Getty Images

Prison life in Mzansi has many strange layers to it. Some videos of inmates having a good time in prison have circulated online before, but in one strange situation a convicted prisoner, Thabo Bester, was found walking freely in South Africa last year.

Mzansi was left fascinated by the clip with some men interested in the ladies seen in the video. One even mentioned visiting the prison to find any potential matches.

Read the comments below:

vickson asked

"What I know they don't need cell phone in prison what is happening right now 😭"

Makhangisa Dlamini said:

"I also want to go to jail now."

Sbusiso asked:

"Why do they give women phones but don't allow the same with men?"

katlegorachidi4 mentioned:

"I rather visit there maybe I'll get myself a soulmate."

Ngwane commented:

"They must release her so we can party with her."

Rhudzani posted:

"They must release her, she didn't do anything"

matsena leboho asked:

"What did you do ladies Mara? What brought you there?"

RealGriseldaBlanco said:

"You even have crop tops in jail."

Source: Briefly News

