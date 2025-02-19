A school learner's TikTok video showing his extensive lunch preparation went viral after revealing he packs eight sandwiches and instant noodles for his school day

The content creator justified his substantial meal by explaining he needs energy for his lengthy seven-period school day that spans nine hours

South African netizens were both amused and concerned by the portion size, with many questioning if he was planning to feed his entire class

One student shared a clip showing the large lunch he packs to school, claiming he needs the energy. Images: @facemask_46

Source: TikTok

A South African student's lunch preparation video has sparked conversations about proper school nutrition after content creator @facemask_46 shared his extensive meal planning for a nine-hour school day. His TikTok video shows the preparation of eight jam and butter sandwiches, followed by instant noodles, complemented by an apple and water bottle.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Understanding school nutrition

While nutrition is important for maintaining attention and energy levels throughout the school day, nutritionists emphasize the importance of balanced portions. According to nutritional guidelines, school-age children typically need 4-5 meals daily, including snacks. However, these meals should incorporate a variety of food groups, with emphasis on whole grains, proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats rather than excessive portions of any single item.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Healthcare professionals recommend that school lunches should include a mix of food groups to maintain steady energy levels. While the student's inclusion of fruit and water shows good nutritional awareness, the high carbohydrate content from multiple sandwiches and noodles might affect the boy negatively. Nutritionists suggest that a balanced school lunch is necessary to sustain energy throughout the day.

One man shared a clip showing how he prepares his school lunch every morning. Images: @facemask_46

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to mega lunch

Mzansi had plenty to say after watching this learner prepare what many called "a whole cuisine" for his school day.

@Tasneem questioned:

"You take for the whole class?"

@Lynette put it in perspective:

"That's two months of food on campus 😭😭😹"

@Sona shared a contrast:

"Bro I go to campus for 9 hours without breakfast and lunch."

@Thina mgoqi🦂 noted:

"Chomi at least you have an apple to balance 😭"

@Evolutionary_ZA joked:

"Let's see what you eat after school, coz haai I feel it's not safe to leave you home alone wena 🤣🤣🤣"

@Abongile Mapela inquired:

"Chomi do you have a feeding scheme project ne?😭😭😭"

@Mandie_Minarch predicted:

"Knowing myself I would probably fall asleep after eating all of these😂"

@RE-SPAWN reflected:

"No hate, my generation had back at home, went to school without lunch, got home at 2:30 and had lunch. How I miss those days..."

@Zamanguni Gumede reminisced:

"How come we use to survive on 2 packets of chips the whole day😂😂😂"

Other lunch stories making waves

Briefly News recently reported on a devoted wife's 60km journey to deliver lunch to her husband, which left Mzansi in awe, but wait until you see what she packed.

recently reported on a devoted wife's 60km journey to deliver lunch to her husband, which left Mzansi in awe, but wait until you see what she packed. When a learner brought traditional chicken feet for lunch, his classmates' reactions had social media users divided.

A Gauteng mom's 5 am Japanese-inspired lunch prep for her Grade R daughter sparked debates, but the expert opinion might surprise you.

Source: Briefly News