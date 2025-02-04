“Woolies’ Food”: Gauteng Mom Shows 5am Prep for Grade R Daughter’s School Lunch

Popular content creator Ofentse Mphuti shared with online users that she prepared her daughter's school lunch at 5am

Ofentse made a Japanese cuisine with chicken and added fruit, vegetables and other snacks to the lunch box

Members of the online community loved what the dedicated mother had prepared and shared their thoughts

A mother showed what she made for her daughter's lunch at 5am. Images: @ofentse_mphuti / Instagram, @ofentse_mphuti / TikTok

While breakfast is often dubbed by many as the most important meal of the day, a well-prepared lunch can be just as essential.

One mother recently shared how she prepared her young daughter's lunch for school, waking up at the crack of dawn to do so.

A tasty school lunch

Gauteng mother and content creator Ofentse Mphuti woke up at 5am to give her Grade R daughter, Mimo, an elaborate lunch.

Ofentse makes sure Mimo has a tasty and nutritious lunch for school. Image: @ofentse_mphuti

Ofentse carefully prepared chicken fillets to add to the homemade sushi, which included rice, nori (dried edible seaweed), and julienne carrots and cucumber.

Mimo also got to enjoy some fruit, vegetables and drinks that were added to her lunch box.

Internet loves school lunch prep

Thousands of people on the internet shared their love for the video, while others flooded the comment section with questions about the meal and Ofentse's daughter.

@rj_loveslife asked the mother:

"Where can I find this? I want to surprise my kids."

Ofentse responded to the TIkTokker:

"It's Woolies' food."

@reneilwe.nkoana wrote in the comments:

"The only lunch box chronicles that matter."

@nomondempilondhlo shared with the online community:

"My son always had an excuse as to why he didn't eat his food after I woke up at 5am to prep for him. When I asked him why he didn't eat, he straight up said, 'Long story, Mama.'"

@dimakay22 asked in the comment section:

"Mommy, does Mimo finish her lunch?"

Ofentse told the curious app user:

"Most of the stuff, but there are a little leftovers here and there."

