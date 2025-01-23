One woman set the bar high with her Grade 1 son’s school lunch prep that she showed in a TikTok video

Her two-minute clip demonstrated how she prepared a chicken gizzard dumplings meal for her child

Thousands of viewers were torn in the comments section, calling her meal both inspiring and over-the-top

The mother of a Grade 1 learner showed the school lunch meal she prepared. Image: @zanokuhle_dlamini

Source: TikTok

Some moms are redefining school lunch prep. A content creator recently shocked the netizens with what she packed for her Grade 1 son.

Woman prepares kid's meal

Forget boring sandwiches. She went all out with chicken gizzards, dumplings, fresh fruit, and a sweet treat for balance. Let's not forget bottled water to keep her little one hydrated throughout the day.

The masterpiece of effort and love was captured in a video on her TikTok page @zanokuhle_dlamini.

A sandwich and fruits packed in a lunchbox. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

School lunch box tips and tricks

Lunch doesn't need to be elaborate every day. Use spreads such as peanut butter, honey, or jam for quick and tasty sandwiches.

Allocate more budget to healthy fresh foods like baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, dried fruits, and nuts instead of pre-packaged snacks.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users post their reactions

The clip gained traction on the platform and sparked chatter among parents. Some were inspired to improve their lunch game this year, but not everyone was ready to put on their chef’s hats.

See a few comments below:

@the.late.comer8 said:

"Your son must look forward to opening his lunch box daily at school. I love the creativity."

@Maybel commented:

"Yoh mommy you enjoying this. 🥺 The way I'm so lazy. I just put peanut butter on the bread and Oros, off he goes."

@Hayzelnozulu mentioned:

"What I like about your videos, is you use what you have at home. 🥰 You don't strain your budget by being all fancy."

@PhindileMsiza stated:

"I'm here for the dunked gizzards. 😩🔥😅❤"

@MatchMaker posted:

"We will never forget the pap."

@MissVanTsar2 typed:

"Innovative much sis. I'm learning except the frying ya pap."

@elitaro2024 wrote:

"What a creative lunch box! Love it."

@moshalamatabane added:

"We are under pressure bo mommy. 😭😭😭 This trend! 😱"

More viral school lunch meal stories

A woman went online to share a plug for budget-friendly lunchboxes that are being sold at Checkers.

Several high school learners flexed their impressive lunch meals and the video got tongues wagging on social media.

Briefly News reported that another woman demonstrated how she prepared a gourmet meal for her child's school lunch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News