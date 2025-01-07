A lady plugged parents with affordable lunchboxes from Checkers, and she took to social media to show them off

A woman posted a video on social media where she plugged South Africans with inexpensive lunch boxes for kids back to school.

A lady plugged South Africans with kids' back-to-school lunch boxes in a TikTok video. Image: @njabulosiyaya

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs parents with kids' lunch boxes

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @njabulosiyaya gave viewers a glimpse into different types of cute yet budget-friendly kids' lunch boxes from Checkers.

In the video, @njabulosiyaya showcased how the popular retail store is holding massive sales on its back-to-school items. The hun went on to showcase each lunch box and bottle, which impressed many people on social media.

@njabulosiyaya advised people to catch their hands on the impressive sales.

"Run to @Checkers South Africa for affordable and cute lunchboxes and bottles for your little ones."

The footage was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA amped over the lunch box sales

The online community was impressed as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the lunch boxes while some inquired for more information.

M said:

"Thank you for the plug."

User added:

"The two pieces of lunch boxes, how much are they?"

Sonto Shenge commented:

"Lapho, I need 1 for my son.....eShowe abanazo."

Shadi wrote:

"I watched the whole video because of the sound. They are all so cute."

Lunchbag3 expressed:

"Lunch Bag China Manufacturer."

Parents prep for back-to-school

