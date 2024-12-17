A school stationery list shared on social media by a Mzansi woman caught the attention of frustrated parents

The TikTok image reveals the lengthy list of items needed for Grade 4, including questionable products

The post went viral with concerned parents debating whether the lengthy demands were fair or excessive

A list of stationery required for Grade 4 got tongues wagging. Image: @reo440/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

Back-to-school prep has Mzansi parents feeling the heat! One TikTok post of a Grade 4 stationery list has sent parents into full-on panic mode.

Woman shows shocking stationery list

It displays a list of 35 items parents are expected to buy by January. Among the demands? Cleaning products, stacks of toilet paper, and even refuse bags.

Image gains traction on TikTok

While stationery essentials are normal, the sheer length of the list will definitely impact parent's pockets. The image shared by @reo440 racked up 266,000 views.

See the post :

Many people said the list puts unnecessary pressure on already stretched budgets. Some are wondering if the restock is for the entire school.

See some comments below:

@Güey-Pashel stated:

"Handy Andy? Domestos? Pine Gel? Aowa!"

@mrsdlamin shared:

"I am a teacher this is ridiculous bathong. 😳😳"

@AkhonaMazqelekaziM commented:

|I think teachers also include their kid’s stationery because what’s the child gonna do with 15 blue pens? 🙄🙄"

@MissNeezyM mentioned

"My daughter is going to Grade R and you can purchase directly from the school it’s R2K and I saw skipping rope. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Oteng posted:

"The Dept of Ed. needs to look into this whole stationary thing. 2 permanent markers for what? Ngwana Grade 4 even?"

@LehutsoEllahMaahlo wrote:

"Stationery lists are getting out of hand now aowa. 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️"

@BusisiweSimelane typed:

"Refuse bag, Handy Andy, and Pine Gel! Guys for real what are they going to do with them or ke tsa social? 😭😭😭"

@kwenzii_jr added:

"Buying for the school and not for the child. 😭"

