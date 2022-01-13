With schools set reopen soon a social media user took to Twitter to share how he could not believe the prices of Grade 1 stationery

In the funny tweet the man compared the prices to the menu of the popular nightclub Konka Soweto

Judging by the comments it appears that many parents are in the same boat as they shared their school costs troubles

Raising a child is no small task and with many school’s set to reopen soon, parents are underway with the preparations and purchases to ensure their bundles of joy are ready for the first day of school.

A social media user took to Twitter to share his shock at the prices of Grade 1 stationery. Image: Stock Image / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A social media user @blessedmandiary shared his dismay when he learnt the prices for Grade 1 stationery.

His funny Twitter post reads:

“Grade 1 stationary list be looking like KONKA's menu price list.”

Online users did not hold back sharing their laughs, comments and school lists on the post:

@Sakhile63755762 wrote:

“Trying my utmost best not to laugh at the initial tweet. Been there. Eish I'm so glad that I'm temporarily out of this game. My son is 18 and his sister is 5 in March. She's going into grade 00. No stationery pain. Son, just uni fees.”

@blessedmandiary said:

“School is making sure to tell us to not bring more kids on earth.”

@ndinguye411 commented:

“At the school they gave us a stationary list for this whole year. I bought everything in November/ December, plus the uniform bethuna! Now I’m just short on transport! We’re gonna walk to school sana.”

@NhleziNtusi responded:

“I still can’t afford it angazi nje into engizoyithini le.”

@KhutsoOriginal reacted:

“Konka is not expensive guys, it's just surrounded by poverty hence the popularity.”

@PuleTshabalal10 commented:

“I was nearly admitted after buying them...”

@cherry_egrand reacted:

“Yohhhhhh l was also shocked bought it at school.”

@sarahlathitha said:

“Nayibhubhudla December could've bought covers.”

@katlegogmk responded:

“At least you have a clue of iMenu yase Konka. What about us who have never been there.”

Mzansi can't believe matric girl allegedly drove to school in Porsche

In more back to school news, Briefly News previously reported that many Mzansi learners marked the register of their first day back at school for 2022 on Wednesday, 12 January. One girl entered her matric year in style after she posted videos of herself arriving in a Porsche and dripping in luxury.

The girl, identified as Luyanda Mhlalukwana (@yanda.woods) took to social media to share how she arrived to her first day of Grade 12.

In the videos, she is seen dressed in her uniform driving a Porsche before she goes onto show off her Christian Dior 'book bag' and her 'essential' Louis Vuitton sunglasses. In her last Instagram snap she is seen sitting on the vehicle.

The post left many social media users with their jaws dropped in disbelief with many taking to Twitter to unpack the matter resulting in Porshe trending on the timeline.

Source: Briefly News