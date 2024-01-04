Briefly News Entertainment Awards nominee Naledi Aphiwe recently used her own money to purchase school supplies for herself

This act of self-sufficiency follows Naledi's rise to fame after American singer Chris Brown featured her in his song

Naledi's Instagram post about her shopping spree was met with an outpouring of support and encouragement from her fans

Naledi Aphiwe made her followers proud when she revealed that she managed to buy school supplies for herself and her younger siblings with the money she worked for.

Naledi Aphiwe revealed that she bought her school supplies.

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe buys school items with her money

Social media indeed has the power to make an ordinary person a star in an instant. South African schoolgirl Naledi Aphiwe became an overnight sensation when American singer Chris Bown posted her video on his page.

He later featured the young singer in his new song Shooter and credited her for her contribution. Naledi has been booked and busy since then and is enjoying the fruits of her labour. The singer even scooped a nomination in the inaugural Briefly News Entertainment Awards in the Top Influencer of the Year category.

Taking to her Instagram page after her shopping spree, Naledi Aphiwe said she was grateful that she could buy the stationery. The caption read:

"Nothing feels good than seeing myself estolo buying myself neyngane zasekhaya ezincane school things with my money I’m not trying to brag about this but I’m so proud of myself I’m now a grown girl neh."

Naledi Aphiwe's fans praise her for being thoughtful

The star's followers, including celebrities shared heartwarming and encouraging comments on her post.

@pennyntuli said:

"You’ve done well"

@nonnybae added:

"It saddens me that you have to now explain yourself ayii!! Brag sthandwa sami!!! This is all God and there’s nothing wrong with bragging about what he had done for you!!! ❤️❤️"

@zintlekwaaiman noted:

"Baby girl PLEASE BRAG!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️fuseeeeg! I love it for you."

@iamnomfundomoh said:

"Super proud of you!❤️uzobusiswa kakhulu for not forgetting the little ones❤️"

@djhappygalsa wrote:

"Ahhh this is beautiful my Angel ❤️❤️ usebenzile and uyakude."

