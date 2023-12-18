Young musician Naledi Aphiwe has been getting booked everywhere since her rise to fame

The star started getting recognised after American singer and multi-award-winner Chris Brown

Many netizens wished the star well and hoped that she would get someone who would mentor her

Singer Naledi Aphiwe has been getting booked by many events. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe has been booked and busy recently after Chris Brown had Mzansi basking in pride after giving credit to her.

Naledi Aphiwe gets booked at gigs

The young up-and-coming musician Naled Aphiwe has been making headlines ever since Chris Brown recognised her and even gifted her with R54 555.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews shared a clip of the young star performing at an unknown event and captioned it:

"Naledi Aphiwe now getting gigs after being featured on a song by Chris Brown."

See the post below:

SA wishes Naledi Aphiwe well

Shortly after the gossip page shared the post, many netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages wishing her nothing but greatness. See some of the comments below:

@Maluda012 said:

"It's her time to shine."

@GudGirlLucy1 wrote:

"Humble beginnings wishing her all the best."

@SmartyPamela shared:

"Her voice is amazing and she's beautiful too."

@zuesblxck responded:

"Let her shine."

@mokone_eddie commented:

"I hope she can get a mentor who will guide her on this shem...I love if for her."

@busiwe_bubu mentioned:

"We need to protect her at all costs. Wish her all the best."

@airwaves69 replied:

"Now this is real talent."

@flowerbomb34885 wrote:

"Am glad Tira didn't get to her first. Bcs wawu shem wawu with that guy."

@Aria4991 said:

"Love this."

