DJ Zinhle's recent electrifying performance of her hit single Umlilo , showcased her impressive skills

Dressed in a stunning all-black ensemble and knee-high boots, the mother of two exuded confidence on stage

Fans lauded the Siyabonga hitmaker for her consistency

DJ Zinhle's recent performance left social media users with goosebumps. The talented star proved once again why she is regarded as one of the best female DJs in Africa.

DJ Zinhle wows her fans with an electrifying performance. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle wows fans with fire performance

We've got to agree that DJ Zinhle is the queen she thinks she is. The star recently left her followers asking for more after performing her hit single Umlilo. Dressed in an all-black outfit and studded knee-high boots, the star stunned the crowd with her confidence.

The video shared by a tweep with the handle @NgwanaMopedi1 shows the mother of two in her element and her impressive skills.

DJ Zinhle's performance impresses Mzansi

Social media users showered the star with praise for her dedication and consistency. Others even praised her for her killer body.

@Annie_Modiba said:

"Resilience and all elegance in a person "

@Sifisov1 wrote:

"She's hotter than the sun."

@NgoveniSbu added:

"Yoh what Uncle Waffles did to the DJ scene will have to be studied in history she basically forced every DJ to be a performer "

@thatom_thatom noted:

"The more she ages, she's keeps getting more finer than wine. ❤️"

@NormaMansoor noted:

"@DJZinhle at some point there you reminded me of @DianaRoss."

@SavageMaveriick added:

"She is the girl she thinks she is."

@MediamagnetHQ said:

"Can't hate on her confidence."

@Kakarot_lit

"Murda Bongz o tlare ga nyobe Dj Zinhle pila."

