Musician Sjava had a successful one-man show over the weekend, and the videos he shared gave fans goosebumps

The concert was held at the Mbombela Stadium on 9 December 2023, and it was a sold out show

Netizens flooded his comments section and praised the singer for being versatile and possessing pure talent.

Attendees at Sjava's one-man show had only positive things to say. Image: @sjava_atm

Sjava live in Mbombela was met with positive reactions from netizens and those who had attended.

Mzansi shows love to Sjava after the show

The award-winning singer Sjava had a successful one-man show over the weekend, and he had people raving.

The one-man concert was held at the Mbombela Stadium on 9 December 2023, and it was a sold out show. Some of the acts who graced the stage included Amapiano singer Murumba Pitch.

Watch one of the clips he shared below:

Fans gush over Sjava

The breathtaking visuals gave some netizens goosebumps.

Commenting on @MDNnewss's X post, mzansi flooded the comments section and, praised the singer and noted his pure talent.

@KelzCoWork commented:

"Yeses, Lady Zamar would have robbed us of real talent. Wow, Sjava is goated."

@RichBlackWidow said:

"Wow, well done to, Sjava."

andilekamajola shared:

"A man with a vision is unstoppable. Thank you, Sjava; your determination is motivating to us all. May God bless you."

__mncedix responded:

"We were there; it was an amazing experience."

sibumabena added:

"I’m so proud of you and the team!! Thank you because you didn’t give up."

kwawula2 said:

"Nothing is impossible to those who believe. Siyabonga Ndlalifa, this is powerful, we are inspired beyond measure."

andiswasilikane shared:

"@sjava_atm Thank you so much! What a great concert you gave us in Mbombela. You poured your heart out. Perform almost all the hits, from 21h00 till 3h00 am. May God bless you and keep you. We love you!"

