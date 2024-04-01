Controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe found love once again after a messy breakup with Mihlali Ndamase

A Twitter (X) user posted pictures of Leeroy and his new lover on social media

Many netizens reacted to Leeroy's new relationship, and some said he upgraded from Mihlali Ndamase

Leeroy Sidambe allegedly found a new lover. Image: @leeroy_mab

The controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe broke the internet recently with his new love story after his failed relationship with Mihlali Ndamase.

Leeroy Sidambe finds love again

Social media has been buzzing as the controversial businessman and Mihlali Ndamase's ex-lover Leeroy Sidambe found love once again after his dramatic break-up with influencer in December 2023, where she accused him of owing her.

A Twitter (X) user @sanelenkosix posted pictures of Leeroy and his new lover named Shida Schroeder looking cosy during a church service on Easter weekend and captioned it:

"Mihlali Ndamase’s ex boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe has found love in the arms of beauty queen Shida Schroeder."

Netizens react to Leeroy's new relationship

Shortly after the news about Leeroy's new relationship circulated on social media, many netizens reacted to the revelation:

@Kharrotie wrote:

"One thing about him? He takes them to church."

@Elliot_tau948 said:

"Whoa! Boy knows how to pick them."

@ladyhuneybee shared:

"So he likes them keeping it real with themselves . Quite hectic sana."

@Ladydu_sa tweeted:

"He has a type ah."

@Hyperloll4 mentioned:

"He upgraded."

@Sphezi_ commented:

"I get the feeling he used Mihlali to gain popularity so that he can seem more appealing and desirable to other women."

@nozi03 responded:

"Woooow this is a proper upgrade... She's gorgeous."

@lebogang_Mams wrote:

"I'm starting to think Leeroy never loved Mihlali, he probably has a hit list for the hottest girls nje."

Mihlali Ndamase jets off to Zanzibar from Egypt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase lives the life many of us can only dream of. The controversial YouTuber, who was recently living it up in Egypt, flew to Zanzibar for another vacation.

Social media users are currently glued to Mihlali Ndamase's Instagram page, waiting for content from her epic vacation. The award-winning socialite revealed that she is now chilling in the picturesque resort town of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

