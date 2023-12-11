A man from South Africa went viral after sharing a video of himself hitchhiking home from the Hey Neighbour concert. Uber prices were extremely high, forcing him to find alternative transportation

Many netizens found his experience hilarious and shared their own stories of struggling to get home or having to pay exorbitant Uber fees

Some users commented that the man's experience was a true "South African December" moment, filled with chaos and improvisation

A man went viral after hitchhiking home from the Hey Neighbour concert. Image: @vhuthu_sadiki

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man had social media users laughing out loud after sharing footage of how he got home from the Hey Neighbour concert.

TikTokker @vhuthu_sadiki posted a video of himself chilling in the back of bakkie after having to hitchhike from the concert to Pretoria because the prices of using Uber were way too high.

"POV: You decided to hitchhike from Hey Neighbour Fest because the Uber to PTA was R1 500," @vhuthu_sadiki captioned the post.

Hey Neighbour is a 3-day global music fest on African soil, uniting international and local artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi amused by man's ride home

Many netizens responded with laughter and banter to the man's TikTok post. Others shared how they had to find alternative transport home or pay big money for e-hailing services.

W X Y N said:

"Walked to the N4 and got a lift from a lorrie at 1am."

YoYo commented:

"We were stuck at the R25 garage for 3 hours, in shorts and crop tops."

Dineo responded:

"All of this because of Kendrick. You made sure you are not missing out."

Slim Reaper said:

"Nkare I must go there with a bakkie and tell people I'll drop them at Menlyn for R100 pp."

Aus Who replied:

"Core memories ."

Luna wrote:

"Now you got a full experience ."

ProdLe Sax commented:

"Broo I was so drunk I genuinely took the Uber for 1.2kDecember is chaai already."

2 men riding in bakkie with plastic bags over them

In another story, Briefly News reported that two creative gents had social media users laughing out loud after they were captured on video covered in large plastic bags while riding in the back of a bakkie to try to escape the cold wind.

Although one can't be too sure of the safety of their method, there's no chance of these two catching the cold, LOL.

Mzansi netizens had a field day with the post as they responded with funny comments, poking fun at the men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News