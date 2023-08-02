A funny video of two Mzansi men riding in the back of a bakkie has been doing the rounds online

The TikTok post shows the men inside clear plastic bags in an effort to evade the cold breeze

Many Mzansi netizens couldn't help but respond with jokes and banter in the comments section

It's still winter in South Africa, and many people still need to brave the cold as they go about their daily hustles.

Two men resorted to packing themselves into plastic bags to try to escape the cold wind. Image: @romeo.nonkeuse/TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows two men using plastic bags to keep warm

Two creative gents had social media users laughing out loud after they were captured on video covered in large plastic bags while riding in the back of a bakkie to try to escape the cold wind.

Although one can't be too sure of the safety of their method, there's no chance of these two catching the cold, LOL.

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

South African netizens react with laughter and jokes

As to be expected, Mzansi netizens had a field day with the post as they responded with funny comments, poking fun at the men.

@Xola Mgangxela commented:

"Ahhh, it's giving Zimbabwe."

@Brents first wife said:

"If they fart it's chaai for them."

@Luckiest girl on the planet commented:

"Won’t they suffocate at some point?"

@lifa replied:

"Lapho, they are so serious."

@mohau wrote:

"RIP ME OUT THE PLASTIC GOT ME FEELIN BRAND NEW."

@@Don'tdoAnything said:

"Yazi, It took me time to realise kanti, it's people in there."

@Les <3 replied:

"This country is laced, bruh."

