A local woman took to social media to show off how her mother has resorted to packing her food after a visit

Thando (@MissThandoN) shared an image showing two large clear plastics. In the one bag was yellow savoury rice and in the other, meat

Her caption revealed that this was the result of arguing over Tupperware with her mother and Saffas left in stitches

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The average South African knows the “Tupperware Struggle” – where your momma will make it a point that you know her branded plasticware did not come cheap and you best return it in prime condition. A woman took to social media to share how her mom now packs her lunch or leftovers after stopping for a visit.

A woman lost the right to use her mom's pricey plasticware after she misused it. Image: @MissThandoN/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user, Thando (@MissThandoN) shared an image showing two large clear plastics. In one bag was yellow savoury rice and in the other, was what appeared to be meat.

She captioned the funny Twitter post:

“Saxabaniswa yi Tupperware (We argued over Tupperware), so this is how I get iskaftin (lunchbox) now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the lady’s take-aways and responded with humour poking fun at her struggle.

@moh_winston responded:

“I forsee this in my near future, wife is done talking about me and her Tupperware... I can't even explain where it went coz nami angazi.”

@Mo_Wellem replied:

“Are you going to eat that rice like ice ya 2bob?”

@Siphamandla_Jr said:

“I once washed Tupperware leOlady nge Stealwool zange ndithethiswe for 2 weeks endlin.”

@Letso11 wrote:

“Why is this my gran?”

@ztakesnicepics commented:

“This is really petty.”

@VuyaniMjwara asked:

“Why not buy your own lunchbox?”

Woman shares her 'Tupperware' online and Mzansi 100% relates

In another story, Briefly News reported that we all remember opening our fridges and cupboards and finding things stored away in unusual containers. Sometimes it's a biscuit tin and other times it could be an ice cream or margarine tub.

These usual, meant to be disposable items, have become Mzansi's unofficial Tupperware. They are often used to store all sorts of things from leftovers to sewing supplies.

A woman, Pitsi Lamola, shared a pic of her 'Tupperware' on the Facebook group #ImStaying and Mzansi could 100% relate. "My Tupperware ❤️♥️❤️♥️#ImStaying"

Source: Briefly News