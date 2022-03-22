An innovative young man invented an alternative to fuel such as petro and diesel made from plastics

His invention was posted online and peeps considered it as a possible source of petrol as a way of avoiding the high fuel prices

Peeps called for his invention to be protected against foreign companies such as those from the US from taking over his invention

Sibusiso Shabalala discovered an alternative to petrol three years ago when he cooked plastic that rendered into fuel.

Given the rocketing fuel prices influenced by the war between Russia and Ukraine, many people have found themselves scrambling to save any and all pennies.

Briefly News covered Sibusiso's genius invention when it broke in 2019 when the innovative young man and his invention were thrust into the spotlight.

The story was revisited by our publication through a Facebook post that went viral due to our country's fuel saga.

Sibusiso showed off the fuel he made from his invented method of harnessing plastics as a raw material. Image: @Mgilijas5/Twitter, Getty Images

Many peeps on Facebook rallied behind Sibusiso's fuel invention. Some showed concern that his idea would be stolen or that he would be bought out by company giants. Other peeps who had been following Sibusiso's story since it broke out in 2019 still wondered what became of him.

Sandile Shezi excitedly said:

"This is a major turnaround strategy. With the right support we can live better lives since plastic is a cheaper raw material."

Walter Vus'muzi Fragile Khubza who had been following Sibusiso's story said:

"Been asking kutsi how far did he go coz last year when I checked they said they will assist him or maybe they bought him out ."

Tinky Patjotjo Machele said:

"Then we must stand up with him and support not allow Government or other experts to close him down only for US citizen to come up with it."

Theodorah Lutuli complimented Sibusiso but feared idea theft:

"Great stuff but worried that his innovation will be stolen by those who have the capacity and resources to take it further. So annoying."

Busie Nonie pointed out that:

"As long as the west doesn't approve nobody will take it seriously..Africa can't make decisions on its own without consulting western countries."

Meet Sbusiso Shabangu, the young SA man turning plastic into fuel

Talk about turning trash into treasure! Sbusiso Shabangu, a 27-year-old who hails from Nkomazi Local Municipality in Mpumalanga, has found an alternative way to create fuel.

According to Shabangu, he experimented with plastic when he discovered that he could create petrol, diesel and gas with plastic.

“I cooked it, tried to open it while it was on the fire. Then the steam went up with a flame and smell of petrol. I had an idea that I might take out the petrol," he told SABC News.

According to Shabangu, he not only creates fuel - which will help with high petrol prices - but he also cleans up the environment.

