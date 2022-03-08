Mzansi couldn't get over the ironic turn of events after a pic of a man charging his electric car with a petrol-powered generator was posted on Twitter

Tweeps questioned the need for an electric car if petrol will still be used as a secondary source to charge it

While some peeps marvelled at the fact that the car owner was spared from high petrol prices, others joked at the fact that the use of petrol is what saved the day

Given the rise in petrol prices, getting an electric car seemed like a good idea for a man until he was posted on Twitter recharging it using a petrol-powered generator.

Tweeps were tickled pink at realising the irony of the man's situation. They applauded him for trying to avoid high petrol prices but pointed out the fact that the generator that saved the day runs using petrol.

A man failed to completely avoid using petrol when he had to recharge his car using a petrol-powered generator, leaving Mzansi floored. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Some peeps on sympathised with the man and pointed out that even though he is using a petrol-powered generator to charge his car, he is still somewhat spared from the rising petrol prices.

@wmacgwenzi made a suggestion:

"A petrol Generator driven car. Buy a more expensive electric car so that it can be driven by a two stroke petrol engine."

@KhayaElihle4 empathised with the man:

@Abraham_Hamabra pointed out the irony of the man's plight:

@SduCash95 jokingly asked:

"Who would've thought that one day cars would need power banks?"

@miketjnr made gest of the situation:

