A woman who was having a nice time at a groove had her night cut short after she fell

The lady was enjoying herself dancing with booze on top of a table when she slipped and fell on the floor

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding her situation hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman hilariously fell from a table at groove. Images: @Robert Deutschman, @PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of a woman falling from a table at groove left South African online users in laughing mode.

In the clip uploaded by @dah.the.mua, people are seen enjoying the groove, sitting in their chairs with alcohol on the table. However, one lady decided to get on top of the table and dance.

As she was getting her groove, she slipped and fell on the floor. On her way down, the lady spilt alcohol on the table. She also tried to balance with another woman who was presumably standing on a chair - they both hilariously fell.

Woman falls from table at groove

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 74k views, with many online users laughing at the hilarious situation.

@bokang Thema loved:

"Who else watched this more than five times."

@norn❤️ noticed:

"The way they all disappeared."

@Majali laughed:

"The guy that decides to take another sip... Sent me."

@MaPastry said:

" I would just go straight home. ."

@_Mixed_KaY_ joked:

"I'd just fall asleep underneath the table."

@Nkullyyy wrote:

"I’d just leave man .."

@ladyDi commented:

"She had to take someone along ."

@LesediRamsley laughed:

"They wanted attention now they got itNice one."

@user5677246625615 said:

"She really didn't have to tag the one in black along girl was stable looks painful baryt abahlezukanga ."

Grounded lady brings groove home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a grounded Mzansi woman who brought the party home.

TikTok user @king_naynay27 shared a video of herself grooving at home because she was grounded. Sis couldn’t deny the beat, so she dropped her cleaning equipment and grooved to the popular and vibey Amapiano song, Mnike. The video had people laughing and grooving at the same time. Some told the good sis to turn it up, while others commented on her lit dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News