A young lady went out in the Western Cape and became viral on TikTok after having a unique group night out

The young woman had a video that showed the moment she got an unexpected life lesson after taking a bathroom break

Online users were in stitches over the video showing the moment at a Cape Town club when one woman decided to dish out life advice

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman went out to party but got some life advice instead. The stunner went viral after posting a funny video of a moment with another lady.

A TikTok video shows a woman in a Cape Town club getting unsolicited advice from an older lady. Image: @ayapha_tshapa

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman having fun in Cape Town got more than 60,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who shared that they had similar experiences.

Cape Town groove becomes life lesson

@ayapha_tshapa posted a video of herself in the bathroom at a club. In the video, a woman the TikTokker did not know was giving her a pep talk.

Watch the video below:

South Africans curious about women's life advice

Many people got her video of the club bathroom life advice moment, which was hilarious. Peeps asked for the video with original sounds.

Lindelwa Nhlamulo Mk said:

"I always take their advices coz they seriously come from the heart!"

SiyoBooi_ commented:

"One thing egroove, the bathroom can be a therapy."

Lethu wrote:

"I want to hear her nami ngani I need the advice hle."

Dazeerh added:

"Sorry to be nosy, may I please hear the advice."

Miss Luvo joked:

"Welele. Bathrooms are for saying "you're so pretty" kay100 qha."

Groove moments go TikTok viral

Many people love to see some bizarre occurrences during a night out. One video shows a man who danced with his dog on the dance floor.

"Waba sober same time": Lady's wig slides off mid-groove and has SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public. The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News