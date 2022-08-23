@AdvoBarryRoux asked his Twitter followers who are above the age of 30 to share tips for younger peeps in Mzansi

South Africans on social media shared their sound advice on relationships and careers

People below the age of 30 were warned to make better decisions and learn from their elders

Nobody goes through life without a few obstacles here and there. @AdvoBarryRoux's post gave youngsters the chance to minimise some of those obstacles that others have had to overcome.

A Twitter post got people in SA sharing sound advice on life. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The platform gave the opportunity for readers to get tips from total strangers without feeling judged or attacked by anyone. More like a drive-through but for advice, where a reader gets life tips and keeps on scrolling.

The comments didn't disappoint. People over 30 shared their honest advice for youngsters on the post, which many peeps in Mzansi related to.

One of the comments by @Narchist012 read:

"Control. Surround yourself with like minded people to share ideas. Try and meet a someone who is willing to motivate you to achieve your long term plans. Not a someone who lives for going out every weekend."

And another comment read:

"No one is coming to save you, and this includes your partner, friends, family or the government. Be your own hero."

One of the replies suggested that youngsters shouldn't be afraid to improve their matric certificate marks and get into an industry in high demand, rather than studying for years only to struggle to find a job later.

Take a look at what the other tweeps had advised under @AdvoBarryRoux's post:

BoitumeloSG commented:

"Social media isn't the reality, your life is a reality."

Phathie reacted:

"Bills need money, not passion."

Ozy wrote:

"Failure is normal. Always have plan B &C. Invest or work early. Choose a skill that is in high demand, not what you like. Bills need money not passion. Learn and cultivate good habits such as reading, exercising and networking and don't have an entitled mentality."

Abraham Mogano said:

"Upgrade your matric certificate and study a degree of your choice. Age is nothing but a number."

