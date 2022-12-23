One man took his dog to the groove and a video of the moment has made its way to social media

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared the hilarious but sweet clip, claiming Spoti was loving it

People shook their heads but had a good chuckle at how happy the dog seemed to be there

You see many strange things at the groove but, a man dancing with a dog is a first for many. One man brought his fur bestie to the party and a video of the moment has ended Mzansi.

One man brought his fur bestie to the groove and SA got a kick out of it. Image: Twitter / @Rathipa_Rampedi

Source: Twitter

While dogs are probably not allowed in the groove… we’ve seen a lot worse. So, a man and his dog was actually rather sweet.

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a video of a man and his dog living their best lives at the groove. The dog looked happy as a peach nestled into its owner’s chest.

Definitely one for the books!

“Spoti is now attending groove, nka loma pit bull ”

The people of Mzansi have a good laugh at Spoti on the groove

This is not something you see every day, and while people were a bit worried for the animal, Spoti did look content. Mzansi peeps laughed while shaking their heads.

See what some had to say:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“It's December, let's follow each other and end it on a high note”

@_thangana said:

“Even spotty gets held and then there’s me”

@Mpumi210280 said:

“Spoti seems to be enjoying himself ”

@Kgothatso___ said:

“Lol bathong wena”

@Sifisov1 said:

“Ayi no biting detected here ”

@ribz_rb said:

“Ai Spoti enjoying soft life.”

