Hearts melted seeing pictures of a baby girl getting her hair done for the first time in a salon

Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS took his daughter to get her hair done and couldn’t believe how grown she is

Social media users gave ups on the father for doing this and showing that dads can do girl things too

Sometimes being a girl dad can be hard, however, the men that put in the effort definitely reap the reward. One father took his baby girl for her first hair appointment and his heart burst to watch her be so grown.

Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS melted hearts with pictures of his day at the salon with his daughter. Image: Twitter / @Bonisile_RMS

Fathers of daughters are stressed all the time. However, having a little girl softens their hearts in a way they never imagined possible.

Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS shared pictures of his baby girl getting her hair done. He admitted that it was an emotional moment as she has grown up so much.

She is just the cutest thing!

“Stunner. The first salon visit where she doesn’t cry when they wash her hair. We are growing. Took a lot of soothing and singing ”

Social media users gush over the father-daughter moment

This is the sweetest thing! People loved how the dad jumped right in and took his baby to get her hair done.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@_NayyKnights said:

“My daughter is so dramatic, ndiyancena taking her to the salon. Love this”

@voni_babyy said:

“Dude I just wanna say that you’re an amazing dad ”

@Saberah said:

“OMG so cuuuuute ”

@MsNtuli said:

“Hamba MiMi and her holiday hurrrr! I’m sure she’s flinging them beads from side to side! ”

@_uBabygirll said:

“Ncoooh love to see such ”

