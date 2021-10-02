It all happens at a groove and a Mzansi man has taken to relaying his experience on social media

After not being allowed into a venue for not meeting the dress code, @IamTumz borrowed a strange girl's pumps to finally get it in

The hilarious post went down well with social media users as Saffas raced to the comments section to share in the laughs

Most Saffas can tell of a funny groove story or two but one about borrowing a strange girl's shoes to be allowed into a venue is almost unheard of.

That is the story of one Mzansi man, @IamTumz, who took to social media to let his followers in on the strange experience he once had.

One social media user had the funniest experience at a groove when he was only let in with pumps on. Image: @IamTumz.

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

"I once went to groove in Soweto wearing flip flops, they wouldn’t allow me in, and some girl borrowed me her pumps."

The funny post immediately raised eyebrows as other social media users reacted to it hysterically. The post attracted 4 500 likes, 1 100 retweets and more than 300 comments.

Mzansi bursts out in laughter

Others shared their own groove stories that were, to say the least, downright ridiculous. Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the thrilling reactions.

@thabiler6 wrote:

"Bazalwane, please come to this side! Did I not just almost fall off of my bed?!"

@Name_is_Rainbow said:

"I’ve always said this, the kindest people basematshwaleni."

@thabirethabs asked:

"Did the pumps match the outfit friend?"

@OfMzantsi offered:

"Maybe when they troll pumps on these streets you just say, 'you guys don't know, pumps save life'."

@Iam_Mbhele ventured:

"So have decided to get a few pairs for yourself since you even hit the dance floor? Must've been quite comfortable."

